“Bare” is a solo dance piece emerging from meticulously crafted and choreographed scenarios, seamlessly blending dance with self-awareness. Choreographer Vitoria Kotsalou delves into the essence of existence, exploring the self and our surroundings at the M54 space (54 Menandrou). Tickets are priced at 10 euros and available at ticketservices.gr.

