Indulge in a variety of cocktails at the Athens Cocktails Party, where mixologists from top Athens bars showcase their craft at the Kypseli Municipal Market (42 Fokionos Negri). Curated by George Apergis, founder of the renowned Modular Expansion collective, admission is free. Remember to hydrate responsibly and never drink and drive.

