Body of Venus | Athens | April 19

Rejuv Collective stands at the forefront of immersive club experiences in the Greek capital, with its upcoming event “Body of Venus” hosting DJ Bitter Babe’s debut at Temple Athens (17 Iakchou), promising a blend of global club styles from Colombian guaracha to Venezuelan raptor house with high energy and rich percussion. The night features a performance of physical theater challenging gender norms and fostering inclusivity followed by cutting-edge beats and dance. Tickets start from 10 euros at ra.co.

