WHAT'S ON

Paris Arnopoulos Annual Lecture | Athens | April 18

Paris Arnopoulos Annual Lecture | Athens | April 18
The CIG auditorium in Athens. [The Canadian Institute in Greece]

The inaugural Paris Arnopoulos annual lecture at the Canadian Institute (3 Oriminiou) in Greece, blending classical Greek studies with modern social analysis, will be delivered by Matthew A. Sears, associate professor of Classics and Ancient History at the University of New Brunswick in Canada. This tribute to Paris Arnopoulos, professor emeritus at Concordia University, Montreal, explores the relevance of ancient Greek conflict resolution in today’s global crises. RSVP to [email protected] due to limited seating.

Lecture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Inhabiting Byzantine Athens | Athens | March 5 
WHAT'S ON

Inhabiting Byzantine Athens | Athens | March 5 

Sharing Wastelands | Athens | February 1
WHAT'S ON

Sharing Wastelands | Athens | February 1

Achilles, Odysseus… Erotokritos? | Athens | February 6
WHAT'S ON

Achilles, Odysseus… Erotokritos? | Athens | February 6

Ottoman No More | Athens | January 9
WHAT'S ON

Ottoman No More | Athens | January 9

When Violin Was King | Athens | November 30
WHAT'S ON

When Violin Was King | Athens | November 30

It All Began Here | Corfu | September 5-26
WHAT'S ON

It All Began Here | Corfu | September 5-26