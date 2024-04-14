Paris Arnopoulos Annual Lecture | Athens | April 18
The inaugural Paris Arnopoulos annual lecture at the Canadian Institute (3 Oriminiou) in Greece, blending classical Greek studies with modern social analysis, will be delivered by Matthew A. Sears, associate professor of Classics and Ancient History at the University of New Brunswick in Canada. This tribute to Paris Arnopoulos, professor emeritus at Concordia University, Montreal, explores the relevance of ancient Greek conflict resolution in today’s global crises. RSVP to [email protected] due to limited seating.