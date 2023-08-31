WHAT'S ON

It All Began Here | Corfu | September 5-26

Corfu’s artistic allure takes center stage as the Solomos Museum, in collaboration with the Society of Corfiot Studies, presents an illuminating lecture series.

Delving into the lives of globally renowned artists including Gerald Durrell, Theodore Stephanides, Nikolaos Mantzaros and Lawrence Durrell, the lectures, conducted in English, spotlight the island’s profound impact on their creative trajectories.

From Gerald Durrell’s zoological marvels to Stephanides’ scientific exploration, Nikolaos Mantzaros’ musical prowess, and Lawrence Durrell’s literary odyssey, the lectures offer a captivating journey through Corfu’s cultural, natural and intellectual influences on these luminaries’ lifelong achievements.

Visit durrelllibrarycorfu.com for more.

