Science | Athens | April 16-21

This years Athens Science Festival celebrates change throughout human history from evolution to the adaptation of new technologies at Technopolis (100 Pireos). Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the popular festival is going all out with six days of science, technology and innovation. We’re talking interactive exhibits, workshops for kids and adults, dazzling experiments and high-profile speakers, all under one roof. Discover the many ways AI can help save the planet, how sustainability and industry can go hand in hand, and much more at this year’s ASF. Tickets start from 8 euros.

