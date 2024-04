Norwegian singer and former member of Madrugada, Sivert Hoyem returns to Athens this April for a solo show at Floyd (117 Pireos). The talented musician will perform his (and his band’s) greatest hits, as well as songs from his latest LP, “On an Island.” Tickets cost 45 euros at Viva’s more.com.

