WHAT'S ON

Meet Market: Easter Edition | Athens | April 27-28

Meet Market: Easter Edition | Athens | April 27-28

The Meet Market (themeetmarket.gr) has been calling on Athenians to come together at its nomadic bazaars in various locations around the city since 2007. More than 120 Greek designers, artisanal producers, craftsmen and women, and artists make up this edition at the Technopolis cultural complex in Gazi (100 Pireos). It’s a great place to pick up cool clothes and accessories, household items, jewelry, books, cosmetics, toys and gifts, with plenty of snacks, coffee and drinks in between. Entrance is free.

Flea Market

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sivert Hoyem | Athens | April 27
WHAT'S ON

Sivert Hoyem | Athens | April 27

Science | Athens | April 16-21
WHAT'S ON

Science | Athens | April 16-21

Paris Arnopoulos Annual Lecture | Athens | April 18
WHAT'S ON

Paris Arnopoulos Annual Lecture | Athens | April 18

Pablo Picasso | Delphi | May 11 – June 10
WHAT'S ON

Pablo Picasso | Delphi | May 11 – June 10

Cocktail Party | Athens | April 13
WHAT'S ON

Cocktail Party | Athens | April 13

Bearcave | Athens | April 12
WHAT'S ON

Bearcave | Athens | April 12