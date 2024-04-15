Printed Art Weekend | Athens | April 20-21 

The 1st Printed Athens Art Weekend is shaping up to be a real treat for graphic art lovers as it prepares to take over the Kypseli Municipal Market (42 Fokionos Negri). More than 50 talented local artists, including graphic designers, illustrators and screen printers, will come together under one roof to showcase their creativity. From quirky T-shirts and tote bags to eye-catching posters and mugs, there will be something for everyone. It’s a chance to meet the people behind the designs, get inspired, and maybe even pick up a few Easter gifts. Whether you’re a collector or just looking for a fun day out, this is not to be missed. Admission is free.

