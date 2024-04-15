WHAT'S ON

Printed Art Weekend | Athens | April 20-21 

Printed Art Weekend | Athens | April 20-21 
[Printed Athens Art Weekend]

The 1st Printed Athens Art Weekend is shaping up to be a real treat for graphic art lovers as it prepares to take over the Kypseli Municipal Market (42 Fokionos Negri). More than 50 talented local artists, including graphic designers, illustrators and screen printers, will come together under one roof to showcase their creativity. From quirky T-shirts and tote bags to eye-catching posters and mugs, there will be something for everyone. It’s a chance to meet the people behind the designs, get inspired, and maybe even pick up a few Easter gifts. Whether you’re a collector or just looking for a fun day out, this is not to be missed. Admission is free. 

Flea Market

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Meet Market: Easter Edition | Athens | April 27-28
WHAT'S ON

Meet Market: Easter Edition | Athens | April 27-28

Sivert Hoyem | Athens | April 27
WHAT'S ON

Sivert Hoyem | Athens | April 27

Science | Athens | April 16-21
WHAT'S ON

Science | Athens | April 16-21

Paris Arnopoulos Annual Lecture | Athens | April 18
WHAT'S ON

Paris Arnopoulos Annual Lecture | Athens | April 18

Pablo Picasso | Delphi | May 11 – June 10
WHAT'S ON

Pablo Picasso | Delphi | May 11 – June 10

Cocktail Party | Athens | April 13
WHAT'S ON

Cocktail Party | Athens | April 13