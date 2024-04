The Technopolis Vinyl Market (100 Pireos) is back. Discover hidden gems and mingle with other music lovers as you indulge in the crackling charm of vinyl. From timeless classics to cutting-edge indie releases, this popular market is a playground for music lovers of all tastes. Some of the city’s finest selectors will provide the weekend’s soundtrack with diverse DJ sets. Admission to the market is free.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy