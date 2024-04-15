Nick Cave | Athens | June 1-3
Nick Cave is coming to Athens this June, and he’ll be in great company – Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood. The two musicians have toured the US and Australia, earning rave reviews and selling out shows, and now it’s Europe’s turn. Onassis Stegi (107-109 Syngrou) has secured not one but three dates in this series of shows. The Prince of Darkness will perform stripped-down and unadorned versions of his extensive and enduring catalogue. Tickets start from 50 euros from tickets.onassis.org.