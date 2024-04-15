Nick Cave | Athens | June 1-3

Nick Cave is coming to Athens this June, and he’ll be in great company – Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood. The two musicians have toured the US and Australia, earning rave reviews and selling out shows, and now it’s Europe’s turn. Onassis Stegi (107-109 Syngrou) has secured not one but three dates in this series of shows. The Prince of Darkness will perform stripped-down and unadorned versions of his extensive and enduring catalogue. Tickets start from 50 euros from tickets.onassis.org.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy