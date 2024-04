American alternative rock band the Smashing Pumpkins will be joined by Tom Morello, former guitarist of Rage Against the Machine, at the Peace and Friendship Stadium (1 Ethnarchou Makariou) this summer. The Smashing Pumpkins, formed in Chicago in the late 80s, are bound to bring back nostalgic memories from the 90s with their iconic riffs. Tickets start from 39 euros at Viva’s more.com.

