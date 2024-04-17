Michalis Kalkanis | Athens | April 25

Charismatic double bassist Michalis Kalkanis graces the stage of the Half Note Jazz Club (17 Trvinianou, halfnote.gr) on April 25 with his ensemble, the Michalis Kalkanis Group. Having made his mark among the new generation of Greek jazz musicians, Kalkanis presents tracks from his upcoming album alongside tracks from “Emotions,” recorded at the Megaron Athens Concert Hall, showcasing the group’s fresh, European sound. This bold composer blends electronic and acoustic elements with Greek traditional music, influenced by the emerging European neoclassical scene. Tickets range between 12 and 20 euros from Viva’s more.com.

