Viva Espana | Athens | April 25
The Olympia Municipal Music Theater (59 Akadimias) hosts saxophonist, composer and orchestrator Bernard van Rossum’s Greece debut with the Athens Bing Band in an eagerly anticipated collaboration. Van Rossum, renowned for his flamenco reinterpretations, enriches the Bing Band’s sonic palette, yielding captivating improvisations, intertwining Spanish harmonies and rhythms with innovative flair. Artistic direction by Sami Amir. Tickets start from 5 euros at ticketplus.gr.