Improvisational duo 42 Years Day 42 Years Night present their recent album of the same name, featuring double bassist Giorgos Kokkinaris and drummer Socrates Tsentoglou, collaborating with pianist Dimitris Ventourakis at the TV Control Center (91A Kyprou) in Kypseli. The album, accessible digitally via a QR code printed on paper, will be available during the concert. Tickets cost 8 euros from Viva’s more.com.

