Celebrated British comedian Alistair Barrie brings his sharp wit to the Java Comedy Club (5 Alkminis) in Athens on April 24. With nearly two decades in the industry, Barrie’s comedy resonates worldwide. Returning with his hit show “Woke in Progress,” expect a night of uproarious laughter. Tickets start from 16 euros at tickets.public.gr.

