British-American pop band Still Corners will grace the stage of the Gagarin (205 Liosion) on May 31, their sole performance in Greece this year. Renowned for hits like “The Trip,” they’ve captivated Greek audiences and radio producers, often returning to the Athenian stage after their sold-out 2018 show. Expect tracks from their upcoming album “Dream Talk.” The last tickets are available at Viva’s more.com for 29 euros.

