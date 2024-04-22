WHAT'S ON

Reign of Time | Athens | April 28

Athens-based duo Reign of Time invite dance lovers to an afternoon sunset party on the panoramic Selina Hotel Great Bear Rooftop (18 Theatrou Square) on April 28. Formed in 2015 by Greek artists Stavros Tsiapos and Dimitris Petrichos, they’ve crafted their unique style with ecstatic synth notes, robust bass lines and groovy drums. Joining them are local up-and-coming talents such as vocalist Billie Kark and DJ The Man with the Speaker. Secure your 10-euro tickets at Viva’s more.com.

Music

