Borderline Festival | Athens | April 26-28

Borderline Festival | Athens | April 26-28

For more than a decade now, the Borderline Festival has been defying dystopian narratives, urging audiences to explore new realities through music. This year’s theme of “magical realism” invites collective participation, blending sounds from diverse genres at venues including the Kypseli Municipal Market (42 Fokionos Negri) from 5.30 to 8.30 p.m. on April 26 and 27, the Gagarin205 (205 Liosion) from midnight to 5 a.m. on April 27, and the Onassis Stegi (107 Andrea Syngrou) from 6.30 p.m. to 12.30 a.m. on April 28. International acts including Aya, Sangre Nueva and Rosa Pistola, alongside local talent, promise an electrifying experience curated by Stegi.radio, lifting mere music into a profound ritual of deep listening. Pre-book at tickets.onassis.org.

Music

