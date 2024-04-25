&ME | Athens | May 26

Full Circle Events brings one of today’s most sought-after DJs in dance music, &ME to Athens for a single performance at Agion Asomaton Square in Thiseio. Part of the renowned dance network and Germany-based label, Keinemusik, &ME joins a lineup of esteemed DJs and music producers. Keinemusik events, whether solo or group acts, consistently sell out, with releases dominating electronic charts since 2009. This performance, a part of the This is Athens – City Festival, promises refined grooves for dance enthusiasts. Entrance is free.

