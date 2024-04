The annual Varvakios party returns, converting Athens’ Central Food Market into a free-entry nightclub for all. Drawing over 6,000 attendees to Athinas Street (Monastiraki), it’s a prime opportunity for mingling with locals over drinks. Simply bring your party spirit, and Athens will handle the rest for this lively May throwdown.

