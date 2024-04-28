Urban Picnic | Athens | May 1

The This is Athens-City Festival returns to the serene surroundings of Plato’s Academy Park (Kratylou & Tripoleos) on May 1. Expect a full day of fun activities, workshops and shows for the little ones, and live music and DJ sets from some of the city’s most popular radio producers. Come along, join the festivities and make sure you get a mental picture of the park before its upcoming transformation – the archaeological site will be revived and the grounds will be home to the country’s first sustainable museum, the Museum of the City of Athens. Tickets are available at Viva’s more.com.

