WHAT'S ON

Urban Picnic | Athens | May 1

Urban Picnic | Athens | May 1

The This is Athens-City Festival returns to the serene surroundings of Plato’s Academy Park (Kratylou & Tripoleos) on May 1. Expect a full day of fun activities, workshops and shows for the little ones, and live music and DJ sets from some of the city’s most popular radio producers. Come along, join the festivities and make sure you get a mental picture of the park before its upcoming transformation – the archaeological site will be revived and the grounds will be home to the country’s first sustainable museum, the Museum of the City of Athens. Tickets are available at Viva’s more.com. 

Holiday

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The Governor: Ioannis Kapodistrias | Athens | March 21
WHAT'S ON

The Governor: Ioannis Kapodistrias | Athens | March 21

The Sculptures Speak | Athens | February 18
WHAT'S ON

The Sculptures Speak | Athens | February 18

Ottoman No More | Athens | January 9
WHAT'S ON

Ottoman No More | Athens | January 9

Traditional Reveillon | Athens | December 31
WHAT'S ON

Traditional Reveillon | Athens | December 31

Christmas Gala | Athens | December 23
WHAT'S ON

Christmas Gala | Athens | December 23

Jazz Christmas | Athens | December 26 
WHAT'S ON

Jazz Christmas | Athens | December 26 