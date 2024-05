Marking the 200th anniversary of the great poet and philhellene Lord Byron’s death, the Athenian Historical Dance Group presents a performance set in the 19th century at the Parnassos Literary Society (8 Agiou Georgiou Karitsi). Dancers in period costumes will perform to the music of Lord Byron’s contemporaries like Rossini, Paganini and Schubert. Tickets cost 12 euros from ticketservices.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy