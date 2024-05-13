Jose Carreras & Placido Domingo | Athens | July 10
Spanish tenors Jose Carreras and Placido Domingo are set to deliver a historic performance at Athens’ Kallimarmaro Stadium (Vasileos Konstantinou Avenue) on July 10. The duo, renowned worldwide for their operatic prowess, are set to captivate their audience with a repertoire spanning classical masterpieces, Broadway hits and traditional Spanish and Neapolitan songs. The Athens State Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Jordi Bernacer, and soprano Christina Poulitsi will accompany the legendary tenors. Tickets start from 50 euros at Viva’s more.com.