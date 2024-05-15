WHAT'S ON

An East-West Wind | Athens | May 31

[Stefanos Karamanian]

Greece and Thailand mark 65 years of diplomatic ties on May 31 with a special performance at the Athens Concert Hall (85 Vasilisis Sofias). Led by Belgian conductor Michel Tilkin, the Athens State Orchestra will present a diverse program titled “An East-West Wind,” including works by Georgios Lambelet, Eleftherios Veniadis and Narongrit Dhamabutra. The orchestra will be joined by acclaimed soloists Theodore Kerkezos and Theodosia Ntokou on the saxophone and piano, respectively. Tickets are available online at megaron.gr, starting from 15 euros.

Music

