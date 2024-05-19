Athens Garden Festival | Athens | May 30-31

The This is Athens City Festival, the Athens Art Network, and volunteers from Petit Paris d’Athenes will be hosting the Athens Garden Festival, a vibrant two-day event at the Central Municipal Library of Athens (2 Domokou) on May 30-31. The gathering features renowned musical groups, expert dancers, locals and visitors coming together to enjoy traditional music from different countries around the world. Bring your friends and immerse yourselves in the festival atmosphere. Admission is free for all.

