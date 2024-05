Kick off your summer at the Rizes Fest, celebrating the traditional Greek panigyri in downtown Athens. Enjoy local music group Santa Bella’s summer taverna vibes, Aegean rhythms from Fystiki Saloni and performances by Kideria and Laska. Catch early bird tickets for this lively celebration at Technopolis (100 Pireos) from rizesmas.gr.

