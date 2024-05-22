The Lullaby Project | Athens | May 27
The Lullaby Project returns to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center for its seventh year in partnership with El Sistema Greece and Carnegie Hall. This social music program provides an open space of expression for participants who, together with composers and songwriters, turn their personal narratives about their relationship with children into music. The music created celebrates parenthood, as well as the diversity of human experience. Renowned composers take on the task to convey these stories through original music compositions, performed by the El Sistema Greece Youth Choir. Admission is free.