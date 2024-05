English singer, songwriter and guitarist Jon Gomm, renowned for his intricate slaps, taps and retunings, will perform in Athens this October. Recognized as the “Best Acoustic Guitarist in the World” (2020, MusicRadar/Guitar World), Gomm will hold a captivating concert at Parnassos Literary Society (8 Agiou Georgiou Karitsi) and a guitar workshop at Chalkidona Conservatory, Nea Filadelfia (26 Kriezi). Book your place at halkidonio.gr.

