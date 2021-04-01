ATHEX: Bourse week brings more stock gains

Three months into the year and Greek stocks have already produced returns of 8.19%, after another day of healthy growth on Thursday, albeit on the lowest turnover of the last five sessions (partly due to the upcoming long weekend due to it being Western Easter). Banks had owed Athinon Avenue a day of robust performance this week, and made up for it yesterday with their impressive advance.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 875.22 points, adding 1.18% to Wednesday’s 865.05 points. This week it earned 2.75%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.42% to close at 2,106.65 points and the banks index jumped 3.02%. Alpha grew 5.69%, OPAP earned 3.47% and Eurobank collected 3.45%, as Piraeus lost 1.51%.

In total 74 stocks secured gains, 31 suffered losses and 26 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 60.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €77.8 million.

The Greek stock market has now closed for the week and will reopen on Tuesday, due to western holidays on Friday and on Monday. In Nicosia, the Cyprus Stock Exchange started its long weekend from Thursday, due to a national holiday on the island.