ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse week brings more stock gains

athex-bourse-week-brings-more-stock-gains

Three months into the year and Greek stocks have already produced returns of 8.19%, after another day of healthy growth on Thursday, albeit on the lowest turnover of the last five sessions (partly due to the upcoming long weekend due to it being Western Easter). Banks had owed Athinon Avenue a day of robust performance this week, and made up for it yesterday with their impressive advance.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 875.22 points, adding 1.18% to Wednesday’s 865.05 points. This week it earned 2.75%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.42% to close at 2,106.65 points and the banks index jumped 3.02%. Alpha grew 5.69%, OPAP earned 3.47% and Eurobank collected 3.45%, as Piraeus lost 1.51%.

In total 74 stocks secured gains, 31 suffered losses and 26 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 60.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €77.8 million.

The Greek stock market has now closed for the week and will reopen on Tuesday, due to western holidays on Friday and on Monday. In Nicosia, the Cyprus Stock Exchange started its long weekend from Thursday, due to a national holiday on the island.

Stocks
READ MORE
athex-benchmark-adds-9-17-in-march0
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark adds 9.17% in March

athex-blue-chips-lift-bourse-to-new-highs0
STOCKS

ATHEX: Blue chips lift bourse to new highs

athex-local-stocks-ascend-to-13-month-high0
STOCKS

ATHEX: Local stocks ascend to 13-month high

athex-strong-end-to-another-week-of-index-gains0
STOCKS

ATHEX: Strong end to another week of index gains

athex-steady-steps-for-bourse-s-main-index0
STOCKS

ATHEX: Steady steps for bourse’s main index

athex-piraeus-bank-recovers-but-index-doesn-t0
STOCKS

ATHEX: Piraeus Bank recovers, but index doesn’t