ΑΤΗΕΧ: Three blue chips enough to boost index

The rise of Alpha, Eurobank and Public Power Corporation stocks sufficed to secure another day of gains for the Greek bourse benchmark, as the market appears to be taking Piraeus Bank’s constant decline in its stride. Despite the majority of stocks heading lower, the increase of those three blue chips led the main index to another 13-month high.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 881.49 points, adding 0.51% to Tuesday’s 877.04 points.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.64% to close at 2,131.47 points.

The banks index improved 1.66%, with Eurobank earning 3.66% and Alpha grabbing 2.53%, just as Piraeus parted with 10.93% and National slipped 0.85%.

PPC jumped 3.83%, and Viohalco augmented 1.60%, while Ellaktor gave up 1.90% and Athens Water (EYDAP) fell 1.79%.

In total 48 stocks posted gains, 62 reported losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 86 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €88.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.57% to close at 60.31 points.