International real estate investors look to Greece for hotel bargains
International real estate investors are flocking to Greece as they spy chances to snap up hotel bargains in pandemic-hit destinations.
Greece, where there have been major hotel openings such as the Four Seasons last year, is one of the markets attracting investors, one executive involved in hotel finance told Reuters.
He noted that several dozen three- or four-star hotels, offered as collateral on unpaid loans, had recently changed hands. [Reuters]