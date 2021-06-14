ECONOMY

Gulf Air to launch Athens-Larnaca flights on Friday

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will operate direct flights between Larnaca in Cyprus and Athens in Greece starting from this Friday.

Operated by the airline’s new Airbus A320neo, the flights will take place twice a week on Fridays and Sundays.

The new addition will provide residents of Cyprus and Greece the opportunity to experience Gulf Air’s Arabian hospitality along with its boutique products and services on the new fleet with convenient schedule and frequencies to commute between the two cities.

Tickets are available to purchase from the airline’s website and appointed travel agencies in Cyprus and Greece.

