celestyal-cruises-is-back-in-action

Celestyal Cruises announced it has successfully resumed operations with its signature seven-night “Idyllic Aegean” itinerary on the Celestyal Crystal.

This island itinerary calls upon the Turkish resort town of Kusadasi, the Greek islands of Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos, Milos and Crete, and the port of Lavrio near Athens.

The start of the summer season with the deployment of the Celestyal Crystal will be followed by the deployment of the Celestyal Olympia, which will set sail on June 28 through August 30 on Celestyal’s new, seven-night “Legendary Archipelago” from the cruise line’s dedicated terminal at Lavrio Port and Marina, located just 16 miles from Athens Airport and a similar driving time from the city center as Piraeus port.

The “Legendary Archipelago” itinerary will introduce Thessaloniki as well as call upon Mykonos, Santorini, Agios Nikolaos (Crete) and Rhodes in Greece and Limassol in Cyprus.

Celestyal is the only cruise line calling on a regular basis at Thessaloniki.

As of August 30, the Celestyal Olympia will operate her scheduled three- and four-night “Iconic Aegean” and “Iconic Discovery” itineraries from Lavrio for the remainder of the season.

In the fall, Celestyal Crystal will sail the “Eclectic Aegean,” “Steps of Paul” and “Three Continents” cruises, as per her previously announced program.