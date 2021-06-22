ATHEX: CCHBC helps stock index end higher

A late surge in stock prices, aided significantly by Coca-Cola HBC, the stock with the highest capitalization, led the benchmark to moderate gains at the start of the trading week, though the majority of stocks still recorded losses. The global trend for anticipation of major monetary decisions has led to slower activity so far this week, with Athinon Avenue heeding that trend.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 908.10 points, adding 0.28% to Friday’s 905.55 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.19% to close at 2,196.22 points.

Banks had a mixed picture, with their index growing 0.54%, as Eurobank collected 1.08% and Alpha improved 0.91%, while Piraeus declined 0.26% and National slipped 0.04%.

Aegean Airlines fetched 3.86%, Hellenic Exchanges augmented 2.40% and Coca-Cola HBC rose 2.20%, as ElvalHalcor lost 2.34% and Mytilineos gave up 2.02%.

In total 46 stocks posted gains, 56 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 60.4 million euros, down from last Friday’s €88.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.72% to 66.10 points.