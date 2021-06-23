ATHEX: Small gains for majority of stocks

Greek stocks had another day of moderate gains on Wednesday, helping the benchmark edge higher, albeit on the lowest daily turnover in 11 sessions. This time gainers outnumbered the losers, but it will take a significant boost, possibly from non-corporate related factors, to see the main index reach the 1,000-point psychological milestone.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 910.34 points, adding 0.25% to Tuesday’s 908.10 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.23% to close at 2,201.23 points and mid-caps increased 0.55%

The banks index climbed 0.54%, as Alpha improved 2.25% and Eurobank grabbed 0.12%, while National declined 0.31% and Piraeus stayed put.

ElvalHalcor augmented 2.39% and Aegean Airlines continued its rise, up 2.30%, as Ellaktor fell 2.22% and Titan Cement parted with 1.78%.

In total 60 stocks notched up gains, 52 endured losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 44.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €60.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.39% to close at 65.18 points.