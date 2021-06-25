ATHEX: Marginal rise for bourse this week

Health and tourism concerns weighed on blue chips at the Greek stock market on Friday, and the progress with the Alpha Bank share capital increase and the Elliniko transaction completion by Lamda Development failed to provide adequate distraction. Still, with three sessions left to the end of the year’s first half, the benchmark’s losses didn’t offset all the weekly gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 907.76 points, shedding 0.23% from Thursday’s 909.84 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.24%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.17% to close at 2,195.46 points, while mid-caps expanded 1.01%.

The banks index gave up 0.35%, with Alpha dropping 1.71% and Piraeus conceding 0.73%, while National rose 0.88%.

OTE sank 4.87%, as Mytilineos jumped 3.88%, Jumbo earned 2.80% and Aegean climbed 2.48%. Lamda edged up 0.19%.

In total 66 stocks registered gains, 51 recorded losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 55.6 million euros, down from Thursday’s €63.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 0.06% to 65.48 points.