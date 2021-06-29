ATHEX: Benchmark slides to new month-low

The main index at Athinon Avenue slipped to a month-low on Tuesday as pressure continued mainly on non-banking stocks. Traders appeared particularly reserved, as revealed by the turnover level, with only sporadic corporate news moderating the decline ahead of the end of the year’s first half on Wednesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 893.60 points, the lowest level since May 28, shedding 1.08% from Monday’s 903.34 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.88% to close at 2,166.99 points.

The banks index declined 0.29%, with National dropping 1.64% and Piraeus giving up 1.61%, while Alpha advanced 1.04% and Eurobank edged up 0.19%.

Aegean Airlines continued to lose altitude, sinking 4.81%, Terna Energy decreased 2.84%, OTE telecom eased 2.36%, Viohalco shrank 2.22%, Lamda Development fell 2.07% and Titan Cement parted with 2.02%.

In total 24 stocks posted gains, 81 took losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 54.7 million euros, up from Monday’s €35.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange stayed put at 65.56 points.