ATHEX: Local stocks head 1.11% lower in June

The Greek bourse ended the first half of the year on Wednesday with gains of 9.38% since December 31, despite recording a fifth consecutive session of losses – a sequence not seen in three months at Athinon Avenue. Optimists point to the significant dividends listed companies have distributed in the year’s first half, supplementing the stock gains recorded, as a sign of better things to come.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 884.89 points, shedding 0.97% from Tuesday’s 893.60 points. On a monthly basis it declined 1.11% to a new month-low.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.24% to close at 2,140.14 points and the banks index fell 1.70%.

In total 43 stocks secured gains, 65 registered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 78.3 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €54.7 million.

Also on Wednesday the Public Debt Management Agency raised €812.5 million with its issue of six-month treasury bills, securing a record low interest rate of -0.39%, against -0.36% at the previous such auction.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.70% to 66.02 points.