ATHEX: Losing streak snapped on late buying

Thursday’s stock market session originally pointed to another day of losses, but buyers reacted as the close approached and snapped the benchmark’s five-day losing streak. Despite the drop in the banks index, the majority of stocks headed north, recovering part of the 2.80% drop in the main index over the last five sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 888.13 points, adding 0.37% to Wednesday’s 884.89 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.26% to close at 2,145.76 points.

The banks index contracted 1.11%, as Alpha fell 3.53% to €1.04 – close to the share capital increase price of 1 euros. Piraeus fell 1.68% and Eurobank eased 1.18%, while National improved 2.08%.

Terna Energy increased 2.86%, Piraeus Port grew 2.58%, Aegean reclaimed 2.27% and EYDAP earned 2.18%.

In total 58 stocks posted gains, 49 endured losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €55 million, down from Wednesday’s €78.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.26% to close at 65.85 points.