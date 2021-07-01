ATHEX: Losing streak snapped on late buying

ECONOMY STOCKS

Thursday’s stock market session originally pointed to another day of losses, but buyers reacted as the close approached and snapped the benchmark’s five-day losing streak. Despite the drop in the banks index, the majority of stocks headed north, recovering part of the 2.80% drop in the main index over the last five sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 888.13 points, adding 0.37% to Wednesday’s 884.89 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.26% to close at 2,145.76 points.

The banks index contracted 1.11%, as Alpha fell 3.53% to €1.04 – close to the share capital increase price of 1 euros. Piraeus fell 1.68% and Eurobank eased 1.18%, while National improved 2.08%.

Terna Energy increased 2.86%, Piraeus Port grew 2.58%, Aegean reclaimed 2.27% and EYDAP earned 2.18%.

In total 58 stocks posted gains, 49 endured losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €55 million, down from Wednesday’s €78.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.26% to close at 65.85 points.

