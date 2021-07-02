ATHEX: Quiet day concludes losing week

In an unmistakably summer mood, and amid the heatwave, traders at the Greek bourse appeared reluctant to engage in any significant moves, with the week coming to an end after a mixed session. The main index posted a minor decrease but winners outnumbered the losers. The drop of the Greek 10-year bond yield below 0.8% appeared to garner more interest.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 886.66 points, shedding 0.17% from Thursday’s 888.13 points. On a weekly basis it declined 2.32%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.19% to close at 2,141.60 points, while mid-caps edged up 0.01%.

The banks index added just 0.02%, as Eurobank improved 1.17% and Alpha rose 0.24%, while National gave up 1.22% and Piraeus eased 1.16%. Aegean Airlines advanced 1.66% and GEK Terna collected 1.39%, as Titan Cement conceded 1.58%.

In total 50 stocks recorded gains, 47 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €43.4 million, down from Thursday’s €55 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.41% to 65.58 points.