ATHEX: Stock index reluctant to top 900 pts

Athinon Avenue failed to ride the wave of stock growth across most European bourses on Wednesday, settling instead for minor gains for the benchmark that once again proved reluctant to top the 900-point mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 895.71 points, adding 0.06% to Tuesday’s 895.19 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded just 0.01% to end up at 2,152.23 points.

The banks index eased 0.18%. Eurobank fell 0.80% but Alpha rose 0.18%. PPC and Coca-Cola HBC boosted the index with respective gains of 1.77% and 1.58%, while Ellaktor parted with 5.69% and OTE telecom dropped 1.60%.

In total 53 stocks saw gains, 48 registered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 42.6 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €52.3 million.