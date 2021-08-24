Greece top destination for French tourists 

Sales for travel to Greece in French travel agencies topped the sales list in July, exceeding even domestic destinations, according to the monthly barometer of publication L’Echo Touristique.

Sales on Greek destinations were 10% higher than July 2019, while sales in countries competing with Greece were either flat (Spain) or significantly lower (Italy -52%, Turkey -72%, Portugal -75%, Tunisia -91%).

Sales to Greece had topped foreign destinations in May and June, as well.