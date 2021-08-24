ECONOMY

Greece top destination for French tourists 

greece-top-destination-for-french-tourists

Sales for travel to Greece in French travel agencies topped the sales list in July, exceeding even domestic destinations, according to the monthly barometer of publication L’Echo Touristique.

Sales on Greek destinations were 10% higher than July 2019, while sales in countries competing with Greece were either flat (Spain) or significantly lower (Italy -52%, Turkey -72%, Portugal -75%, Tunisia -91%).

Sales to Greece had topped foreign destinations in May and June, as well.

Travel Tourism
READ MORE
Passengers on a charter flight from Duesseldorf arrive at Ioannis Kapodistrias International Airport on the Greek island of Corfu as the country's tourism reason officially opens, May 15, 2021. [Adonis Skordilis/Reuters]
ECONOMY

Flights in Greece seen approaching 2019 levels

three-new-ryanair-flights-to-cyprus-this-winter
ECONOMY

Three new Ryanair flights to Cyprus this winter

People paddle on a stand-up board at sunrise near a beach in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Wednesday. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]
ECONOMY

Cypriots encouraged to holiday at home

drv-german-tourists-not-canceling-mediterranean-holidays-despite-fires
ECONOMY

DRV: German tourists not canceling Mediterranean holidays, despite fires

foreign-visitors-returning-to-southern-aegean
ECONOMY

Foreign visitors returning to southern Aegean

incoming-flights-seen-hitting-90-of-2019-levels-by-end-august
ECONOMY

Incoming flights seen hitting 90% of 2019 levels by end-August