fall-restrictions-for-the-unvaccinated

The countdown has begun for the relevant announcements regarding the measures against the coronavirus that will take effect from the fall, with the ban on entry of non-vaccinated people to indoor restaurants and entertainment venues already reportedly a done deal.

This means that restaurants, cafes, bars, nightclubs, cinemas, theaters and stadiums will only accept vaccinated people indoors. In practice, this means that those who have not been vaccinated will find it difficult to have fun when winter arrives.

This particular restriction is seen as an especially strong incentive for people to get vaccinated.

However, there are currently no plans to ban unvaccinated people from entering shops.

Tellingly, the use of masks outdoors is also under consideration again. The obligation for people to wear masks outdoors was abolished on June 23 in a decision that drew some criticism. It was nevertheless not reversed because, among other reasons, temperatures were very high.

However, with temperatures set to drop in mid-September, the obligation for people to wear masks outdoors could return.

Restrictions will also apply to all levels of education. University professors must be vaccinated or undergo two laboratory tests per week at their own expense.

University students will only be allowed to attend class if they are vaccinated or have a negative test.

The difference is that students will be provided with the test free of charge by the state.

Corresponding rules will apply to schools. Teachers will only be allowed to enter class if they are vaccinated, otherwise they will have to undergo a laboratory test twice a week, at their own expense.

Students over the age of 12 will also have to be tested, unless of course they have been vaccinated.

The difference is that those students who do not get the vaccine will have to take a self-test and not a laboratory test, which will also be provided free of charge by the state.

Similar rules will also apply in the workplace, both in the public and private sectors. Those who choose not to get the vaccine will have to undergo a laboratory test twice a week, at their own expense.

As has already been clarified by the government, there will be no dismissals of unvaccinated employees.