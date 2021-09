stocks-drop-slightly-amid-high-turnover

Greek stocks ended slightly lower Tuesday, with the ATHEX general index ending at 918.06 points, a drop of 0.55%.

Turnover was €75.55 million on 47,236,108 million shares traded. Over 40% of the turnover concerned two stocks, Eurobank (€24.16 million) and OTE (€7.31 million).

Of the 130 stocks traded, 45 rose, 64 declined and 21 ended unchanged. Blue chips fell 0.48% and mid-caps added 0.10%.

Eurobank led all blue chips in gains (2.50%), followed by Athens water and sewage company EYDAP (1.56%), power transmission operator ADMIE (1.50%) and construction group GEK Terna (1.23%).

The biggest losses were sustained by OTE (2.67%), construction group Ellaktor (2.64%), Piraeus Port (2.32%) and refiner Motor Oil (2.21%).