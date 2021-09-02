ATHEX: No halt to slide for local stocks

Τhe third consecutive southbound session for the benchmark of the Greek stock market ended on Thursday with a rather mixed picture, with banks notching up some gains and the trading volume reverting to August levels. Construction firms sank anew, while energy stocks headed higher.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 917.06 points, shedding 0.11% from Wednesday’s 918.06 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.07%, ending at 2,202.22 points.

The banks index expanded 0.31% though, as National improved 1.53% and Eurobank rose 0.29%, but Piraeus fell 0.78% and Alpha stayed put.

The day’s notable gainers included Public Power Corporation (up 2.54%), Sarantis (1.36%) and Mytilineos (1.26%), while the losers were led by EYDAP (-1.53%), OPAP gaming company (-1.50%), Terna Energy (-1.47%), ElvalHalcor (-1.42%) and Lamda Development (-1.40%).

In total 36 stocks rose, 65 fell and 36 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 45.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €75.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.14% to 69.42 points.