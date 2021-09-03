ATHEX: Index posts marginal rise over the week
Bank stocks served to contain the benchmark drop at Athinon Avenue on Friday, the fourth straight day of losses for the Greek bourse, which generally presented a mixed picture on reduced turnover. The outlook for the market remains positive, though, as buyers appear to be waiting for the signal to take the benchmark toward the 950-point level.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 915.05 points, shedding 0.22% from Thursday’s 917.06 points. On a weekly basis it edged up 0.07%
The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.07% to end up at 2,200.59 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.42%.
The banks index improved 1.07%, as Eurobank earned 2.22%, Alpha advanced 0.95% and National augmented 0.50%, while Piraeus gave up 0.43%. OTE telecom conceded 2.27%, Hellenic Petroleum parted with 1.99% and ADMIE Holdings eased 1.86%.
In total 52 stocks reported gains, 57 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.
Turnover amounted to 41.6 million euros, down from Thursday’s €45.4 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.75% to 68.90 points.