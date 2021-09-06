ATHEX: Stock slide halts in day of slow trade

The Greek bourse benchmark saw an end to its losing streak on Monday, as a number of blue chips served to boost the index with their advances (helped by the rise in the European markets), despite the declines for mid-caps and small-caps that led to the majority of stocks heading lower. The Labor Day holiday in the US kept the day’s turnover at Athinon Avenue below the 50-million-euro mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 915.62 points, adding 0.06% to Friday’s 915.05 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.16% to end at 2,204.16 points, but mid-caps contracted 0.58%.

The banks index improved 0.39%, as National rose 1.50%, Alpha earned 0.26% and Eurobank climbed 0.24%, while Piraeus eased 0.58%.

ADMIE Holdings conceded 3.03% and EYDAP dropped 1.54%, as OTE telecom collected 1.45%.

In total 39 stocks recorded gains, 69 suffered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €48.1 million, up from last Friday’s €41.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.13% to close at 68.99 points.