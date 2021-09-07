ATHEX: Bourse pays no attention to GDP data

Despite the impressive second-quarter GDP statistics announced on Tuesday, traders at the Greek stock market inflicted more losses on the benchmark as the day went along, with the closing auctions putting more pressure on the index, which ended the session on the day’s low. Banks led the drop, on a day of particularly low turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 909.29 points, shedding 0.69% from Monday’s 915.62 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.86% to end at 2,184.70 points.

The banks index shrank 1.23%, with Alpha falling 1.76%, Eurobank declining 1.29%, National losing 0.72% and Piraeus easing 0.36%.

OPAP gaming company sank 2.27%, Hellenic Petroleum parted with 1.67%, Ellaktor lost 1.42% and Public Power Corporation was down 1.19%. Only two large caps headed higher, as ADMIE rose 0.39% and Piraeus Port Authority improved 0.31%.

In total 35 stocks posted gains, 76 endured losses and 19 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to €38 million, down from Monday’s €48.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.94% to close at 68.34 points.