ATHEX: Late surge contains earlier losses

Traders at Athinon Avenue appeared nervous on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank decision whether or not to dial down emergency stimulus measures. This temporarily sent the benchmark below 900 points, before the closing auctions buoyed it back to more than 905 points. The details of Frankfurt’s verdict on its monetary policy will likely affect the course of eurozone stock markets for several days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 905.48 points, shedding 0.42% from Tuesday’s 909.29 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.37% to end at 2,176.56 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 0.48%.

The banks index fell 1.10%, as National sank 3.32%, Piraeus shrank 1.53% and Alpha eased 0.57%. Eurobank stayed put.

ADMIE Holdings declined 1.95% and Public Power Corporation conceded 1.90%, while OPAP earned 1.71% and Coca-Cola HBC improved 1.29%.

In total 45 stocks secured gains, 57 had losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 60.4 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €38 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.41% to close at 68.06 points.